Apple Debuts the Ultra-Slim iPhone Air with A19 Pro Chip and 27 Hours of Battery Life

The rumors have come true, as Apple took the curtains off the much-anticipated iPhone Air along with the iPhone 17 lineup at the “Awe Dropping” event today at Steve Jobs Theatre. This ultra-slim iPhone Air is only 5.5 mm thick, features Apple’s latest A19 Pro chipset, and a ProMotion display. So now that we have all the official details, let’s look at the specifications, pricing, and availability of the iPhone Air.

iPhone Air is the Thinnest iPhone Ever Made

The iPhone Air introduces several firsts to Apple’s smartphone lineup. It is the first iPhone with the Air moniker, and it also holds the title of being the slimmest iPhone yet. That’s because it measures only 5.6 mm thin and weighs only 165 grams. The phone has a glass and aluminium build, with Ceramic Shield 2 glass on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back for protection.

It still keeps the Camera Control button that was introduced in the iPhone 16 lineup. It comes with a large 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120 Hz ProMotion and 3,000 nits brightness.

At the back of the iPhone Air is a 48 MP Fusion camera with sensor shift OIS. There is only one camera here, similar to the iPhone 16e launched earlier this year. On the front, you have an 18 MP selfie camera with Center Stage integration this time. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K video at 60 FPS.

Despite its ultra-thin build, this device pushes the limits of Apple’s engineering prowess by carrying a silicon-carbon battery rated for up to 27 hours of video playback, according to Apple’s official estimates. It can charge 50% in 30 minutes, and Apple has also announced a dedicated battery pack for the Air, which can increase the capacity to 40 hours.

Powering the iPhone Air is Apple’s latest A19 Pro chipset, based on a 3nm process. It is also the first iPhone to come with Apple’s N1 chip and C1x modem. The phone comes with 12GB RAM along with 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1TB of storage. It comes with the iOS 26 update out of the box, featuring the Liquid Glass UI, new customization options, and Apple Intelligence AI features.

iPhone Air: Pricing and Availability

Apple is launching the iPhone Air in Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue colors. It will be available in three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, with a starting price of $999, which is more than the speculated price. You can pre-order the iPhone Air from Apple’s website starting September 12, 2025.