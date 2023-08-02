Apple Watch Series 9 Might Get This Refreshing Color Option

Apple, apart from the new iPhone 15 series, is also expected to introduce the new Watch Series 9 and possibly the Watch Ultra 2. We recently got information on the upgrades we could see this year and now, there’s something on the color options being offered; the Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to have a new color. Have a look at the details below.

Apple Watch Series 9 Colors

ShrimpApplePro, via a tweet on ‘X,’ has revealed that the Apple Watch Series 9 will get a new pink color, which might prove to be refreshing. Although, you should note that this might not be anything new.

To recall, Apple offered a rose gold color for the Watch SE earlier, which was more like a muted pink. So, this time could be about a different kind of pink if Apple plans to go a different route. This new color will come in addition to Midnight, Starlight, silver, and PRODUCT(Red) colors in the aluminum finish and gold, graphite, and silver in the stainless steel finish.

The new Series 9 will continue to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes. There will be something for the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well. We can expect a black titanium finish. The first-gen Watch Ultra, which launched last year came in a beige color called Natural. This color was planned for the Watch Ultra too but it was withdrawn. Shrimp’s update

– Apple Watch Series 9

Well, i wish i can see anything that is new outside but it looks the same



Added a pink color along with the other 4 colors with the same case material.

There is a new box this time (better than nothing) more compact box.

New chip i guess. pic.twitter.com/rh95TNuady — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2023

Other than this, the new 2023 Apple Watch Series 9 will see some major performance improvements as there could be the inclusion of the new S9 chip, which will be the first revamp since 2020 when Apple introduced the S6 chip with the Watch Series 6. A number of new features and more upgrades are expected for the Watch Series 9 and even the Watch Ultra 2. To reiterate, there might not be an Apple Watch SE 3 this year and we can expect one next year.

Apple will most likely launch its new smartwatches in September but we still need some concrete information for a better idea. And don’t worry, we will update you with all the important details. So, stay tuned to this space. Also, will you buy the new Apple Watch Series 9 in pink? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Featured Image: Apple Watch Series 8