Apple TV Rebrand is Now Live with New Identity and Intro Sound

Apple TV rebranded logo
Image Credit: Apple
In Short
  • Apple has officially rebranded Apple TV+ to just Apple TV.
  • The company also revealed a new colorful logo along with a jingle that will play before every Apple TV original movie, show or trailer.
  • The rebranding also includes a new app icon which is rolling out with iOS 26.1 update.

The new Apple TV rebranding is finally official, dropping the “+” from its name. Apple shared a short YouTube video, showing the new colorful icon and a sound snippet that will play before every Apple TV original show, movie, or trailer.

We first got a glimpse of this rebranding when the company briefly mentioned the name change from Apple TV+ to Apple TV in a blog post announcing the release of F1: The Movie on its streaming platform. At the time, the Apple TV website did not reflect the rebranding, nor did we get another word from the Cupertino giant about the same.

Apple TV Rebranding Comes with a New Logo and Jingle

Now, the Apple TV website (visit) also reflects the rebranding of the streaming service. They even shared a YouTube video showing the new Apple TV logo and jingle composed by Finneas. In an interview with Variety, Finneas said that this will play before every Apple TV original movie or show.

Also Read: Apple TV+ Just Got More Expensive, Here are the New Prices

Apple’s head of Music, David Taylor, said that Finneas has provided a “completely original sound that feels cinematic and magical.” This sound has three different versions: one main 5-second-long tune, a one-second version for trailers, and a longer 12-second version for Apple Studio movies.

The rebranding to Apple TV comes with a new, colorful app icon that is rolling out to all Apple devices with the latest iOS 26.1 update. So keep an eye out for that.

