WhatsApp is Finally Coming to Apple Watch After Years of Wait

WhatsApp has released a dedicated app for Apple Watch, which is available for TestFlight users who have signed up for WhatsApp Beta updates. The app offers bare minimum features, allowing users to read, reply, send voice notes, and react to chats with emojis.

While most apps come out on Apple devices first, WhatsApp did the complete opposite by releasing its standalone messaging app for WearOS watches before the Apple Watch. Now, according to the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has finally developed a companion app for watchOS.

What to Expect from WhatsApp for Apple Watch?

Since this is the first version of the app, it only performs basic actions. You can receive messages, reply to them, record and send voice notes, as well as long-press on texts to react with emojis. The app doesn’t work on its own as you will need an iPhone nearby to be able to use WhatsApp on your Apple Watch.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

The app automatically syncs with your iPhone, and once paired, you should see a list of all your chats, with the existing pinned chats showing up at the top. That being said, the app is currently in beta, so most users won’t be able to try it right away.

There is also no word on when WhatsApp will be widely released for the Apple Watch. I just hope that it does not take years, like it did to push out a dedicated WhatsApp app for iPad.