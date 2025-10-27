Home > News > Apple Might Be Adding Ads to Apple Maps Next Year

Apple Might Be Adding Ads to Apple Maps Next Year

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Apple-Maps-Application-shown-on-an-iPhone-screen
Image Credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Apple is planning to introduce ads in Apple Maps sometime in 2026.
  • The company will allow businesses to pay and promote their establishment on the app.
  • This is said to be the first step in a larger effort to show more ads in Apple apps on iOS.

Apple will start showing ads in the Apple Maps app starting as early as next year, according to a Bloomberg report from industry expert Mark Gurman. This will be the first step towards adding ads in iOS. Yes, ADS in iOS.

How Apple Maps will Show Ads to its Users?

Apple is essentially taking an approach similar to Google Maps to introduce advertising on its app. It will allow restaurants, small businesses, and other brick-and-mortar stores to pay to appear prominently on Apple Maps and show up frequently in search results, according to Gurman’s report.

This is part of a larger effort to introduce ads in iOS, especially in Apple’s own services on its devices. However, the company could use a better interface to show more relevant ads with the help of AI. Apple already lets developers pay to target certain keywords and advertise their apps on the App Store. So this only seems like an extension of the same.

Also Read: Google Maps vs Apple Maps: A Detailed Comparison
Apple-Maps-app-open-on-an-iPhone-held-in-handsApple-Maps-app-open-on-an-iPhone-held-in-hands
Image Credit: DenPhotos / Shutterstock

The big concern here is user backlash. Android phone makers already receive criticism for introducing ads in their UI. But their justification lies in the fact that they are selling devices at a fraction of the price of a new iPhone 17. On the other hand, Apple asks for a hefty premium for its phones, so a UI with ads might not sit well with consumers.

Gurman did not mention when we can expect ads to show up on Apple Maps, but he suspects that it could be sometime in the spring of 2026. The company has just increased the price of its Apple TV subscription, and it seems like it is trying to find more ways to add revenue.

Related Articles
Apple Adds a Toggle to Turn On and Off Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 Dev Beta
Anshuman Jain Oct 21, 2025
Apple M5 Geekbench Score Breaks Record, Leaves Snapdragon X2 Elite Behind
Arjun Sha Oct 17, 2025
Apple’s First Touchscreen MacBook Will Also Include an OLED Display, M6 Chip
Anshuman Jain Oct 17, 2025
Apple’s New M5 Chip Arrives on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro
Arjun Sha Oct 15, 2025
#Tags
#Apple#featured
Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...