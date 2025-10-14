Apple TV+ Drops the Plus, Rebrands to Just Apple TV

It seems Apple wants to simplify its entire streaming ecosystem. The company recently made a passing mention in a blog post that it is rebranding Apple TV+ to Apple TV with a new identity, though no further details have been shared yet.

You Can Now Get Apple TV on the Apple TV App and Watch It on Apple TV

The company dropped this name change in its announcement about F1: The Movie (review) coming to its streaming platform on December 12th. Apple briefly mentioned in the post, “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” without elaborating on the topic any further.

This change is not reflected anywhere else. The most confusing aspect about this change is the fact that the name is already used by the Cupertino Giant for its streaming app and hardware box. So you will be essentially watching Apple TV, in the Apple TV app on your Apple TV.

Image Credit: Apple

As absurd as this change sounds, I think Apple is planning to streamline its naming scheme by branding everything related to streaming under a single label called “Apple TV”. And say what you want, but it is still a better rebranding than Max to HBO Max again. We also don’t have any word on whether this new naming scheme will come with a price bump. It seems unlikely since Apple already raised prices back in August.

Since the latest iOS 26.1 update features a colorfully tinted Apple TV icon, we can expect this change to arrive pretty soon. So hopefully, Apple will drop more details on the rebranding in the coming weeks.