Apple is Planning to Add OLED Displays to All iPad and MacBooks

Apple is planning to upgrade its entire iPad and MacBook lineup, including the iPad Mini, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, to more expensive OLED displays similar to those found in the iPad Pro in an effort to encourage higher sales of these devices.

We have been hearing rumors about a touchscreen MacBook Pro that will feature an OLED panel, but it seems that the Cupertino giant has bigger plans. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company plans to switch to OLED display, as it offers richer colors and deeper blacks than LCD panels.

When is OLED Display Coming to All iPads and MacBooks?

While OLED display is coming to all upcoming iPad models, the iPad Mini will be the first to feature this change. Rumors also suggest that it will come with a water-resistant casing, similar to the iPhone, and could launch as soon as next year. However, these changes won’t come for free, as Apple could charge as much as $100 for the next iPad Mini.

Image Credit: Akshay Gangwar/ Beebom

The MacBook Pro will be the next device to see the OLED upgrade, as it is rumored to release around late 2026 or early 2027. It will be the first MacBook to come with a touchscreen OLED display and Apple’s M6 processor.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, won’t be getting the OLED screen at least till 2027. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air will probably be the last one to get an OLED display sometime around 2028. There is a new version of the MacBook Air coming out in 2026, but it will ship with an LCD panel.