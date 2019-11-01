After being officially unveiled last March, Apple TV+ is finally available to users around the world, including in India. The Cupertino giant has already released trailers for a whole host of shows and original programming across a wide range of genres, and is expected to compete with established streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and the upcoming Disney+. In case you’re interested to know more about Apple TV+, here’s what you can look forward to:

Apple TV+ Price in India

Generally lampooned for its inexplicably high-priced offerings, Apple sprang a massive surprise last March when it announced that its Apple TV+ will be available at just $4.99 (around Rs. 350) per month in the US, and that too, for the family plan. For a change, Apple has priced it even lower in India, at a throwaway price of only Rs. 99 per month for up to six users.

Of course, if you plan to buy a new Apple device, like a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV, you won’t even have to pay that amount, as Apple will bundle a 1-year subscription of Apple TV+ with all its new hardware sales. After that, however, you will have to subscribe to use the service.

Apple TV+ Shows and Original Programs

Apple has already released a slew of trailers for its upcoming programs on Apple TV+, all of which have already gathered combined views in excess of 100 million on YouTube. One of the much talked-about programs is The Morning Show, a drama series about the life and times of a fictional TV host, played by Jennifer Aniston. It also stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon and comedian Steve Carell in pivotal roles.

Another much-anticipated show is a sci-fi drama called ‘See’ that is reportedly being shot at an eye-popping budget of $15 million per episode. Described as an epic, ‘world-building drama’ set in the future, it stars Jason Momoa from ‘Game of Thrones’, Alfre Woodard from ‘Clemency’, Sylvia Hoeks from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and others.

Some of the other notable titles piquing the interest of netizens include: Untitled CIA series, Central Park, Time Bandits, Amazing Stories, Dickinson and more. These, and other programs on the platform will feature an array of A-list celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

Apple TV+ Supported Devices

Sadly for most Android and Windows users, Apple TV+ will largely be restricted to Apple devices (with some exceptions), unlike Apple Music. That said, it should be compatible with all iPhone, iPad, Mac devices of relatively recent vintage, given that the company hasn’t explicitly published a compatibility list. Also, all upcoming Apple devices will already have the app pre-installed.

Besides Apple devices, the service will also be will also be available on Samsung’s 2019 smart TV lineup and Amazon Fire TV devices. The company has also confirmed that future smart TVs from Sony, LG and Vizio will also get Apple TV+ support.