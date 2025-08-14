Apple Is Giving the Next Apple TV a Chip Upgrade for Apple Intelligence

The upcoming new Apple TV, rumored to be released later this year, is expected to feature Apple’s A17 Pro chipset, which will reportedly bring support for Apple Intelligence and perhaps, support for games as well.

According to a code leak discovered by MacRumors, the next Apple TV may receive a spec upgrade to Apple’s A17 Pro chipset. The A17 Pro features a 6-core CPU that powers the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max. This chipset not only allows console-quality games like the Resident Evil series, Assassin’s Creed, and Death Stranding, but also supports Apple Intelligence features.

So if this chipset is powering the next Apple TV, then we can expect the same benefits to arrive on this device as well. The current Apple TV 4K is powered by Apple’s A15 processor, so the A17 Pro will be a big performance jump.

The improved chipset could also allow Apple to include its new Games app on the tvOS 26, later down the line, to offer a better gaming experience on its entertainment box.

Besides the chipset, it is also rumored to feature Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. But the rest of the details are still in the dark. We are expecting Apple to release the next Apple TV along with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. But the device can come out sometime later this year.



