iOS 18.5 Released: Here’s Everything New

After much waiting, Apple finally released iOS 18.5. It comes with some new additions and a couple of bug fixes. One of the most notable features bundled in the new iOS 18 update is the Satellite Messaging feature for the iPhone 13 lineup. Here is everything new in the iOS 18.5 update and the devices compatible with it.

iOS 18.5 New Features

As mentioned above, iOS 18.5 brings the Satellite Messaging feature to the iPhone 13 series. However, it is available as a carrier-powered feature. This means that iPhone 13 users will still not be able to use the Emergency SOS feature offered by Apple. On iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max, users with T-Mobile will be able to use Starlink-powered features, which are currently available for free until July. Emergency SOS and other Apple-powered features are still exclusive to iPhone 14 and above.

Apple has also included a new Pride Harmony wallpaper. Additionally, there is a new feature that notifies parents when a child uses the Screen Time passcode on their device. iOS 18.5 also brings ‘Buy with iPhone’ option when you try to purchase content on the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device.

The mail categorization feature in the Mail app now brings the option to view ‘All Mails’ to the forefront, which was previously hidden in the list of categories.

Among bug fixes included in iOS 18.5, the most notable is the fix for the issue that sometimes leads to a black screen on the Apple Vision Pro app.

iOS 18.5 Size and Compatible Devices

iOS 18.5 is available for all iOS 18-compatible devices, which means users with iPhone XR and above can install the iOS 18.5 update by visiting Settings > General > Software Update. The update is 1.58GB in size and has the build number 22F76.