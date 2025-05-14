List of iPhones and iPads That Will Support Fortnite, According to Leaks

It looks like Fortnite’s return to iOS devices in the U.S. is just around the corner. According to new leaks, there’s now a list of supported iPhone and iPad models where Fortnite might run. While Epic Games is still awaiting Apple’s App Store approval, this is still a massive update for mobile players. Keep reading for the full list of leaked iOS devices that may support Fortnite once it goes live.

List of Fortnite-Supported Apple Devices (Leaked)

Fortnite leaker, @FNMNews, posted a thread on X, where they mentioned all the details about the upcoming iOS version of the game. In this thread, they listed the supported Fortnite iPhone devices (including 120+ FPS). Here is the full list of Fortnite-supported Apple phones and tablets:

Fortnite Supported iPhones

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro (120FPS)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro (120FPS)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro (120FPS)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro (120FPS)

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

Fortnite Supported iPads

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (6th generation)

iPad Air (7th generation)

iPad Mini (6th generation)

iPad Mini (7th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 11-inch (5th generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) (120FPS)

iPad Pro 13-inch (1st generation) (120FPS)

While the list specifically states which iOS devices will support Fortnite, the first point states that 4 GB+ RAM is a must. Moreover, the leaker also mentioned that “Fortnite does not support the A12 chip in the iPhones. Fortnite does support the A12X and A12Z in the 2018 & 2020 iPad Pros.”

He further cleared out another layer of fog by saying that the iPad Pro 10.5 might not support Fortnite. Well, you can take the list with a grain of salt, as Epic Games has yet to make an official announcement.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney announced that Fortnite will be back on the U.S. iOS App Store within a week. Later, he replied to a question and said there is no news on the game’s availability in the U.S. yet.

Nonetheless, the Fortnite leak revealing the iPhone and iPad support devices list is huge, especially with the Star Wars season in full swing. What are your thoughts on the list of supported Apple devices? Do tell us in the comments below.