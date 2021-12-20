Apple-Might-Release-a-15-inch-iPad-to-Take-on-Amazon-Echo-Show-15

Apple could soon release a new iPad, and this one could come with a large screen. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, has hinted at a 15-inch iPad, which could be launched to take on the Amazon Echo Show 15 and even the Facebook Portal. Here are the details.

A Large-Screen iPad in Tow

The alleged 15-inch iPad, as Gurman notes, will make the iPad a home device, which will help users control their smart products and do the basic tablet stuff. It is imagined to be a bit thick for it to accommodate powerful speakers, but at the same time refrain from carrying a bulky design as seen on the Echo Show 15.

It is expected to feature a camera in landscape orientation to make video calling more convenient, along with a wall mount support for users to easily hang it up on a wall. Gurman suggests that with this new 15-inch iPad, Apple will have an edge over Amazon and other competitors because of the more versatile App Store, powerful processors, and better camera performance.

iPadOS could most likely come with a “Home Mode” to make its transition to a home device smooth. Additionally, it is likely to double as a laptop too.

It is further suggested that Apple is working on an iPad with a big screen, which could possibly turn this thought into a reality. However, there might be downsides too. The alleged 15-inch iPad, if it becomes official, is expected to be expensive. Plus, Apple will have to make Siri more efficient for it to compete well with Alexa or even Google Assistant. It remains to be seen what Apple plans to do.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro in 2022, which could come with a redesign, upgraded internals, wireless charging support, 5G, and more.

Gurman further suggests (via 9To5Mac) that Apple might launch an external display for its latest Macs, which could fall in the affordable price range. Would you like a big 15-inch iPad with new capabilities? Let us know in the comments below.