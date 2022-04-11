Apple iPhone 13 Is Now Made in India; Check out the Details Here!

Back in December, Apple reportedly started the trial production of the iPhone 13 in India. And now, Apple iPhone 13 is officially being manufactured in India almost four months later. To recall, it was earlier expected to go into the local production in February this year.

iPhone 13 is now “Made in India”

The iPhone 13 is now being produced at the Foxconn plant in Chennai, confirmed one of the contract manufacturing partners for the company in India. The other two manufacturers include Wistron and Pegatron, which is soon to start making iPhones in India with the iPhone 12.

In a statement, Apple said, “We are excited to begin making iPhone 13 — with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip — right here in India for our local customers.”

With this, the iPhone 13 will join the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 that are currently made in India. For those who don’t know, Apple began assembling iPhones in India in 2017 with the first iPhone SE and has produced the iPhone 6s, the iPhone 7, the iPhone SE 2022, and even the iPhone XR in the country.

The company has significantly reduced the time gap between an iPhone launch in India and its conversion into a locally-made product. The reason appears to be how India has become one of the crucial markets for Apple, which has drawn growing sales over the past years. Apple aims to make more iPhone models in India going forward.

Analysts believe that 2022 could be really good for Apple. Prabhu Ram, head-Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR), in a statement to ET Telecom said, “The Apple iPhone shipments will potentially touch the 7 million mark in CY2022. This, in turn, would translate into a historic 5.5% market share for Apple.“

However, it remains to be seen if Apple ends up cutting the price of the iPhone 13 in India. Although, it will most likely save on the import duties part, which can at least not make the iPhone 13 costlier in India. So, how do like the idea of a “Made in India” iPhone 13? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!