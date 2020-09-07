September is usually iPhone month, which is why it’s throwing me off a little, not having seen an Apple press release announcing the next Apple Special Event yet. However, that might change soon.

According to a tweet from Mark Gurman, Apple will most probably put out a press release this week announcing the date for the iPhone 12 launch event. Gurman’s tweet comes in response to one from Jon Prosser saying that Apple has a press release lined up for Tuesday.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

While a lot of people are expecting that the Cupertino giant will use the release to announce something like the expected iPad Air 4, or maybe something else, Gurman seems confident that’s not going to happen.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

Apple usually announces iPhone launch dates almost two weeks ahead of time. However, considering the event will undoubtedly be virtual this year, the company could cut it close, since it doesn’t need to give the media enough of a notice time to arrange travel and lodging in Cupertino for the launch.

The iPhone 12 is expected to be the first iPhone to support 5G. Apple is expected to use Sub-6GHz 5G across the iPhone 12 line-up, and reserving mmWave 5G for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. We are also expecting LiDAR sensors on the Pro variants. Alongside the new iPhone, we also expect Apple to unveil a two new Apple Watches, and possibly an Apple TV refresh as well.