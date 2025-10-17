Apple’s First Touchscreen MacBook Will Also Include an OLED Display, M6 Chip

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro is expected to come with some serious upgrades, like an OLED touchscreen display, a hole-punch camera, packed in a thinner and lighter design, and will be paired with the M6 chipset.

Apple recently unveiled the M5 MacBook Pro, but the rumor mill has already moved on to the 2026 model. A new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveals more details about the touchscreen MacBook Pro. The report says that Apple is thinking about releasing its upcoming touchscreen MacBook Pro sometime around late 2026 or early 2027.

The Touchscreen MacBook Pro May Feature an OLED Panel

The highlight is definitely the touchscreen panel, but there are more interesting upgrades here. Notably, it will feature an OLED display, rather than the mini-LED panel used in current models.

An earlier report by analyst Ming Chi Kuo also suggested the same. This will allow Apple to ditch the notch and go with a hole-punch design, featuring the Center Stage FaceTime camera. This seems similar to iPhone’s evolution from notch to the Dynamic Island.

Image Credit: George T George/ Beebom

This machine will feature the next-generation Apple M6 processor, which will likely come out in 2027. Moreover, Gurman also mentioned that the new MacBook Pro will feature “a reinforced hinge and screen hardware to prevent the display from bouncing back or moving when touched.” Moreover, it will “retain a full trackpad and keyboard“.

Plus, it will keep a differentiating factor between macOS and iPadOS. It is also going to be thinner and lighter. These expected features could make the touchscreen MacBook Pro the biggest upgrade since Apple’s 2021 MacBook refresh.