Apple’s Foldable Might Be Its Most Unbreakable iPhone to Date

Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is rumored to be its thinnest smartphone yet, even slimmer than the iPhone Air. And to ensure its durability, the Cupertino giant might be planning to use titanium and aluminum alloys to make the phone nearly indestructible.

Rumored iPhone Fold Could Use Titanium and Aluminum

This detail comes from Apple analyst Jeff Pu, who shared in a note to investors that the company could go with a mix of titanium + aluminum in its folding iPhone. He said in the note, “Additionally, the metal frame will turn favorable on increasing usage of titanium, which will likely be adopted by iPhone 18 Fold (titanium + aluminum) and iPhone 18 Air.”

The mention of using the same components as the iPhone Air makes sense, since it was recently reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman that the foldable iPhone will be two iPhone Airs side by side. In fact, it will be even thinner than the Air, measuring only 4.5mm when unfolded. This will make it a hair thicker than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which measures 4.2mm when opened.

Image Credit: Beebom

The use of titanium has been successful in the iPhone Air, where it has proven to be resistant to bending. But it is still unclear whether Apple will use titanium for certain parts, and aluminum for others, or a mixed compound of both. Another Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo, also suggested earlier that Apple could use titanium along with stainless steel for the hinge.

Apple could use titanium for more structurally sensitive portions, while going with aluminum to reduce the weight. But we will have to wait for more concrete details. As for the rest of the specs, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display at the front, expanding to 7.8 inches when opened. It is expected to release in September 2026, along with the rest of the iPhone 18 lineup.