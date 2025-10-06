Home > News > Open AI and Jony Ive’s AI Device May Be Delayed Due to Privacy Issues

Open AI and Jony Ive’s AI Device May Be Delayed Due to Privacy Issues

Anshuman Jain
jony ive and sam altman in a portrait
Image Credit: OpenAI
In Short
  • OpenAI and Jony Ive's startup, io, have reportedly run into technical issues related to their secret AI device.
  • The device in question will be a palm-sized gadget without a screen, picking up audio and visual cues from the environment.
  • It will always be listening, causing concerns related to when it should speak up, as well as how it will handle user privacy.

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s startup have been working on a secret AI device, but they have reportedly stumbled upon technical challenges related to the functionality and privacy aspects.

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s AI Device Could Always Be Listening

In May 2025, OpenAI acquired a startup called io, founded by Apple’s former chief design officer, Jony Ive. The idea behind the acquisition was to help OpenAI “create a new generation of AI-powered computers,” according to CEO Sam Altman. The first of these devices was rumored to go on sale sometime in 2026, but there might be a delay.

jony ive and sam altman discussing future AI device
Image Credit: OpenAI via YouTube

As reported by Financial Times, OpenAI and Ive’s startup, io, are working on “a palm-sized device without a screen that can take audio and visual cues from the physical environment and respond to users’ requests.” However, the two entities have come to a halt deciding the personality of the onboard AI assistant, its computing network, as well as concerns related to privacy.

The biggest concern here is how the device will handle user privacy. One source familiar with the working mentions that the AI device will have an “always on” listening mode- similar to Amazon’s Alexa. However, it wouldn’t need a wake word; instead, it should be able to respond to you whenever necessary.

This is the cause for contention, as OpenAI and Ive are struggling to ensure when the device speaks up and when it should be appropriate to end the conversation. Moreover, it can be a huge let down among those who are concerned about their privacy.

AI devices like the Humane AI pin, which was sold to HP, attempted seomthing similar but received a lot of negative reception. Rabbit R1, another AI gadget, also failed to lure the masses. So, it would be interesting to see what OpenAI and Ive can come up with, and how they will manage to convince the users to buy their AI device.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

