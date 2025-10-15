Apple’s New M5 Chip Arrives on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro

Apple has finally introduced a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the latest M5 chip. It delivers up to 3.5x faster AI performance and up to 1.6x faster graphics performance, compared to the previous M4 chip. The new M5 MacBook is available in Space Black and Silver, and users can pre-order it today, which starts at $1,599.

The base MacBook Pro M5 features a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. The new Apple M5 chipset brings the next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator (like Tensor cores) in each of its 10 GPU cores for faster AI workloads. The unified memory can go up to 150GB/s.

Image Credit: Apple

As compared to the M4 MacBook Pro, the M5 MacBook is 1.8x faster in Topaz Video, and 1.7x faster in 3D rendering in Blender. The M5 MacBook also delivers 1.6x better FPS in games and 1.2x faster performance in code compilation.

Coming to the CPU, the Apple M5 offers up to 20% faster multi-threaded performance vs the M4. And Apple says the M5 features the “world’s fastest CPU core.” As for the battery life, it can last up to 24 hours and charges 50% in just 30 minutes with a 96W+ USB-C adapter.

Besides that, you get a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 12MP Center Stage camera, studio-quality mics, and six-speaker system with Spatial Audio. In terms of ports, the M5 MacBook brings HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Apple Launches M5-Powered iPad Pro and Vision Pro

Besides the M5 MacBook, Apple also launched the new iPad Pro with the M5 chipset. It comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models with the Apple N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. It also includes Apple’s new C1X 5G modem, seen on the iPhone Air.

Image Credit: Apple

Image Credit: Apple

You get the new Ultra Retina XDR Display with tandem OLED technology on the iPad Pro M5. You can pre-order the iPad Pro M5 starting today and it begins at $999.

Along with that, Apple launched the Vision Pro, powered by the M5 chipset. It also comes with a new Dual Knit Band for improved comfort. It starts at $3,499 and can be pre-ordered starting today.