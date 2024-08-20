Apple Tasks Manufacturing of Its First AI Robot to Its Most Trusted Partner

Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple is accelerating its development of a pricey tabletop robot that combines an iPad-like display with a robotic limb and a speaker. According to a new report from Taiwan’s United Daily News, the Hongzhun factory in Taiwan will play a “critical role” in manufacturing this forthcoming Apple device.

It’s worth knowing that Hongzhun is a subsidiary of Foxconn, which is a longstanding manufacturing partner of Apple. As per the reports, Foxconn could be responsible for developing the casings, arms, and other key mechanical components for Apple’s tabletop robot. Once the device enters mass production, Hongzhun will produce the mechanical parts on a large scale.

Back in April, Gurman claimed that Apple is exploring home robotics as its next big thing after the Apple Car project was called off. There were suggestions that Apple has plans to launch a fully-fledged home robot that can follow users around their homes. However, that seemed far from reality and could take more than a decade, if that happens.

Gurman’s latest report focuses on Apple’s focus on a tabletop home device with a robotic arm, which would serve as a “smart home command center, videoconferencing machine and remote-controlled home security tool”.

“Apple Inc., seeking new sources of revenue, is moving forward with development of a pricey tabletop home device that combines an iPad-like display with a robotic limb.”– Mark Gurman

Gurman mentioned that a team of several hundred people is actively working on that device. He also added that the product’s display will have a thin robotic arm that can tilt up and down and spin 360 degrees.

During a recent shareholders’ meeting, Hongzhun opens up about its plans to invest in emerging technologies such as robotics and AI. Foxconn also has prior experience in assembling its own “FoxBot” robot. So, this could be a great business opportunity for the company to be the key supply chain for Apple’s robotic devices.

According to several leaks, Apple’s first tabletop device could arrive with an iPad-like display and a robotic arm. It could act as the central hub of Apple’s smart home ecosystem, powered by a version of iPadOS and seamlessly integrating with other Apple products and services like Siri. The device might hit the markets as soon as 2026, with a price tag of approximately $1,000.