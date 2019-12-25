Apple’s ‘Find My’ app helped a 19-year-old teenager in Iowa, US find her stolen car. According to a report from KCCI Des Moines, a local news outlet, Victoria O’Connor left her car unlocked with her iPhone and wallet inside.

Thanks to the app’s location tracking feature, she was able to track her iPhone from a friend’s phone. The criminals switched off the iPhone to avoid tracking but they anyhow turned it on the day after the incident which helped police track down their location.

“The technology is great. It does help us solve a lot of these crimes. Thieves are going to be thieves. So, the best thing you can do is don’t leave your car running unattended and take care of the things that are valuable to you.”, said Sgt. Paul Parizek of Des Moines police.

The report states that the girl had been “practically living in her car” as her apartment got destroyed in a fire this September. The police department managed to rescue the car but the phone was not in the car as the thieves placed it in one of the apartments. Her keys and wallet were missing as well.

“I think there are a lot of things missing, but I’m glad to have my car back. Hopefully, I get my keys and my phone.”, said O’Connor.

If you have an iPhone and you’re wondering how to use the feature, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Check out our guide here to receive location updates from friends using the Find My app on your iPhone.