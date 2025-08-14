iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Sleek All-Aluminum Chassis

A production unit of the iPhone 17 Pro has leaked, giving us a good look at the all-aluminium design, along with a case leak from Dbrand showing off the buttons and port placements.

The first leak was shared by the account yeux1122 on the Korean-language Naver blog. The leaked image reveals the entire frame of the iPhone 17 Pro, which includes the camera bump, with a circular cutout in the middle, which houses a glass section and MagSafe magnets for wireless charging.

Image Credit: yeux1122 via Naver blog

The design of the frame falls in line with what we have seen in previous leaks of the 17 Pro models, with the camera bump stretching out across the entire width of the frame. The image also confirms that this year’s Pro models will ditch the heavier titanium frame in favor of aluminum, which is usually reserved for the base iPhone models.

An aluminum build of iPhone 17 Pro will not only be lighter than older models, but will be better at dissipating heat. Apple is also expected to incorporate a vapor chamber to handle thermals.

Dbrand has also given us an early look of the iPhone 17 Pro tank case, with Illuminati branding on the back. The cutout on the rugged case matches the one from the above leak, further confirming the design of the iPhone 17 Pro. Moreover, it shows the button placement with the power button and camera control on the right. And volume buttons on the left side of the device.

It also has a circle design on the back for MagSafe, and the position matches the cutout in the aluminum frame where the glass portion is supposed to sit. So the design of the iPhone 17 Pro is all but confirmed, and we just have to wait for the device to come out on September 9th.