iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 Brings Better Animations and New Ringtones

We are almost a month away from iOS 26’s stable release, and Apple has dropped the Developer Beta 6, featuring new ringtones, an intro video, and refinements to Liquid Glass and animations.

This update, like the previous developer beta, does not bring any major changes. However, it does bring further polish to the Liquid Glass design language, along with improvements to animations and performance. Let’s take a look at everything that’s new in iOS 26 developer beta 6.

Everything New in iOS 26 Developer Beta 6

After you install beta 6, you will be met with a new intro video taking you through the new Liquid Glass experience and the transparent app icons on the home screen.

The lock screen clock now features a noticeably more transparent effect, allowing you to see the background image through it. This is visible in both the longer and standard clock styles.

The app opening and closing animation is also more fluid and faster. Keen-eyed users have spotted that the new animations resemble the same one seen on iPadOS with a “magic lamp/genie” effect.

Another change Apple has made is towards improving the readability of menu labels. This was a major issue that a lot of people were upset about, but now Apple has made it so that the text remains clearly readable no matter what items are beneath it.

And Liquid Glass brings a subtle change while switching between menu items, which shows a rainbow-like chromatic effect. This further adds to the immersion and makes the minor animations look better.

Lastly, Apple has added some new ringtones that you can find under Reflection. These new tones include Buoyant, Dreamer, Pond, Pop, and Surge. All of these are different remixes of Apple’s well-known default ringtone.

Apple will be releasing the stable release of iOS 26 sometime around the launch of the next iPhone 17 series. So I don’t expect any major changes to come out in subsequent betas. That being said, we can expect these changes to show up in the next iOS 26 public beta update as well.