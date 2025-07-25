You Can Now Design Custom Apple Logo Wallpapers with This New Website

Apple is expanding its presence in the Middle East with the launch of its online Apple Store and App Store in Saudi Arabia. To celebrate this launch, Apple is offering users to create and download a selection of custom wallpapers.

If you head over to Apple’s Saudi Arabia website, you will find an option to download a carousel of colorful wallpapers featuring the classic Apple logo designed with elegant Arabic calligraphy. Even if you are not fluent in the language, the wallpaper itself looks beautiful to look at, and will surely adorn your Mac or iPad display.

Users can also mix and match logo and background colors to create something unique for themselves, or simply choose from a set of premade selections in the gallery. The good thing is, this feature is available for everyone globally, and you do not need a VPN to access the site either.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the opening of its first online store in Saudi Arabia in an X post. That’s where he also revealed the amazing calligraphy design seen in wallpapers. However, this is not the first time the company has come out with region-specific wallpapers. It released two unique backgrounds when it opened two new Apple Stores in India back in 2023.

So if you were looking for some new backgrounds to dress your screen, this is a great option to check out. Give them a try and let us know which one is your favorite.