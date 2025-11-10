Apple is Developing Some Interesting Satellite Features for iPhones

Apple is reportedly working on new satellite features, including adding support for Apple Maps navigation without an internet connection. You would also be able to add images to satellite messages, use the satellite features without pointing the phone to the sky, and even opening up the API for third-party apps.

The Cupertino giant introduced Emergency SOS via satellite with the iPhone 14, allowing limited messaging when users were out of network coverage. Now, the company is planning to expand the feature list, making satellite connectivity accessible for everyone.

Apple Plans to Open Up Satellite Features for Third-Party Apps

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is adding satellite capability to Apple Maps. This would allow users to navigate even when there is no cellular network. Apple is also upgrading satellite messaging by adding the ability to send images, which might be handy if you are unable to specify your location or require medical care.

Image Credit: Apple

Gurman also stated that Apple is working to allow a more “natural” way to use its satellite services, eliminating the need to point your iPhone toward the sky.

The highlight of Gurman’s report is that Apple will soon open up APIs to allow third-party apps to integrate these satellite services. This would open up several possibilities, even allowing you to text from your preferred chat apps.

To make these features and services come to fruition, Apple is helping its satellite partner, Globstar, to improve their infrastructure. Some of these services will be free, while more premium features could warrant a fee that users will have to pay to their respective carriers or Apple. All this is still in development, and it could be years before we see these services become available for everyone.