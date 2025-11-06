Apple Turns to Google’s Gemini in a $1 Billion Deal to Power the Next-Gen Siri

Apple is reportedly set to close an estimated $1 billion annual deal with its rival, Google, to use a custom version of the Gemini AI model to power the next version of Siri. Apple is lagging behind major companies in the AI race so this might help the Cupertino giant to make a comeback.

Apple Turns to Gemini to Power Its AI-Powered Siri

This detail comes from Bloomberg, which reports that Apple is turning to Google’s Gemini as a temporary solution until its own AI model catches up with the rest of the industry. Once ready, it will be used to power a host of new Apple Intelligence features which the company has in the pipeline.

For context, the custom version of Google’s Gemini AI model has about 1.2 trillion parameters, which far exceeds Apple’s current cloud-based AI model which are trained on 150 billion parameters. This shows that Gemini can handle far complex tasks and commands compared to Apple’s in-house model.

Image Credit: Beebom

Typically, the Cupertino Giant prefers to make things on its own, but it has been lagging in the AI race behind several major companies and startups. Apple had plans to acquire Perplexity, and even held talks with OpenAI, but it seems like Gemini is the best fit the company has found for its AI-powered Siri, which is scheduled to come out sometime next spring.

However, there is still some time till then, and Apple’s plan could still change if the deal doesn’t go through.