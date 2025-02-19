It’s Time to Say Goodbye to Humane AI Pin, Company Sells AI Assets to HP

If we turn back the clock to this time last year, then the Humane AI pin would be the shiny new thing from MWC that everyone in the tech space was talking about. But not all chatter is good, and many reviewers who got their hands on the AI pin bashed it for slow and inaccurate response, and how involved it gets in using the tiny gadgets on a daily basis. Now, Humane is ready to throw in the towel as they confirm selling off their AI business to HP.

Humane shared in their support document that they are “winding down the consumer Ai Pin” and they mentioned the cause for this is “our business priorities have shifted”. HP has acquired most of the company in a $116 million deal. As a part of this, Humane will stop selling their AI pin from today onwards.

The deal also includes Humane’s “AI-powered platform Cosmos, highly skilled technical talent, and intellectual property with more than 300 patents and patent applications”, as mentioned in another press release.

What does all this mean for the current buyers of the Humane AI pin? According to the company, the pin will remain functional till 12PM PST or 3PM ET on February 28, 2025. After this, the device will no longer connect to Humane’s servers, and .Center access will fully retire. The AI pin will lose access to make calls, send messages, answer queries, or access your data from the cloud.

This is why Humane is requesting users to download all their data before the judgment day arrives. Failing to do so will result in a loss of all your data. That’s because the company will be deleting all their user data after the provided date and time.

This was already in the stars for the company, given the rough criticism it had received. Plus, there was already a lack of a market for such single-use AI gadgets like this and the Rabbit R1. The $700 price tag didn’t help its case, either. What are your thoughts about this story? Let us know in the comments below.