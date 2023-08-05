Apple Days Sale at Vijay Sales: Grab Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads

If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone or join the Apple ecosystem, this might be the right time! Popular Indian electronics brand Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days Sale in India, which kicked off on August 4, 2023. This sale will enable you to avail some amazing discount offers on products like iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Let’s have a look at what Vijay Sales’ Apple Days Sale has to offer!

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Is Now Live!

The sale went live yesterday and will go on until August 16, 2023. You can avail hefty discounts on Apple products via the Vijay Sales website and its 125+ retail outlets.

Starting with iPhones, the iPhone 14 (128GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,900 (original price: Rs 79,900). Moreover, you can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 with an HDFC Bank credit and debit card. That’s not all, though! You can further bring the price down if you exchange an old device. If the exchange value of that device is above Rs 15,000, you get an additional Rs 8,000 discount on your new iPhone purchase.

Apart from this, the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) will cost you Rs 79,949 during the Apple Day Sale. The iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) and 14 Pro Max (128GB) are available at a reduced price of Rs 1,20,990 and Rs 1,28,099, respectively. Also, you can buy the iPhone 13 (203GB) for Rs 60,490. Just like the iPhone 14, the 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max variants as well as the iPhone 13 are eligible for instant HDFC debit and credit card discounts as well as exchange offers.

Moving on, the 9th-gen and 10th-gen iPads (64GB variant) are available for Rs 27,990 (original price: Rs 33,990) and Rs 41,990 (original price: Rs 44,990), respectively. iPad Air 5th gen is available at a discounted price of Rs 51,900 for the 64GB variant after Rs 3,000 instant discount from HDFC Bank. On a similar note, you will be able to grab the M2 iPad Pro (128GB) for Rs 75,670 with HDFC Bank card discounts.

For those looking to purchase MacBooks, there are exciting offers as well. You can grab the M1 and M2 variants of the MacBook Air for Rs 75,900 and Rs 1,01,990 respectively (inclusive of Rs 5,000 instant discount from HDFC Bank). Similarly, grab the M2 and M2 Pro variants of the MacBook Pro for Rs 1,11,900 and Rs 1,78,990, respectively (inclusive Rs 5,000 instant discount from HDFC Bank).

To complete the Apple Days Sale, there are exciting discounts on Apple Watches as well as the AirPods Pro. You can purchase the Apple Watch Series 8 for Rs 39,490 with Rs 3,000 instant HDFC Bank discount. Similarly, grab the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen and the Apple Watch Ultra for Rs 25,900 and Rs 77,999 respectively (inclusive of HDFC Bank offers). With Rs 2,000 HDFC Bank discount grab the 2nd gen AirPods Pro for Rs 22,990.

With that said, if any of the above-mentioned products interest you, visit the Vijay Sales website to avail the benefits of the ongoing sale. So, what Apple product are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image: iPhone 14 Pro Max