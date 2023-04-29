Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales Offers Exciting Discounts on iPhone 14 and More

Are you planning to buy a new iPhone or MacBook? If the answer is yes then now is a good time for the upgrade as Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Day Sale in India, which will help you with exciting discounts on the iPhone 14, the M1 MacBook Air, and more Apple products. The sale is now live and here’s a look at the offers.

Apple Days Sale Now Live!

The sale has commenced and will go on until May 4 via Vijay Sales’ website and its more than 100 retail stores. Starting with the iPhones, the iPhone 14 is available at a discount of Rs 70,990 (original price, Rs 79,900). This can be further decreased with the help of an instant HDFC Bank cashback of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 66,990.

And this can be an even sweeter deal if you plan on exchanging an old device. This can cost you Rs 58,990, which is a deal one can’t say no to.

The iPhone 14 Plus with discounts and cashback can cost you Rs 76,490. The iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are available at a reduced price of Rs 1,20,990 and Rs 131,490, respectively. The original price of the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900, respectively. Apply a cashback of Rs 3,000 and you can get them for Rs 1,17,990 (for the 14 Pro) and Rs 1,28,490 (for the 14 Pro Max). With discounts, cashback, and exchange offers, the iPhone 13 can be purchased for Rs 51,490.

Coming to the MacBooks, the M1 MacBook Air is available at Rs 77,990 (discount clubbed with a cashback of Rs 5,000), which is a lucrative deal if you ask me. The M2 MacBook Air can be bought at Rs 1,02,790, down from 1,19,900. The MacBook Pro with M2 chip and the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip can be purchased for Rs 1,11,900 and Rs 1,74,900, respectively.

The Apple Watch SE (Gen 2) can be purchased at Rs 25,990, the Apple Watch Series 8 at Rs 39,990, and the Apple Watch Ultra at Rs 80,390. The AirPods Pro 2 can be bought at Rs 23,990 (original price, Rs 26,900). There are discounts on the iPad 9th Gen, the iPad 10th Gen, and the iPad Air 5th Gen, starting at Rs 26,490. You can also get a discount on AppleCare services (up to 20% on the Protect+ scheme on the purchase of Apple Devices), the no-cost EMI option, and more.

If you are interested in any of the above-mentioned Apple products, you can check out the Vijay Sales website you get yourself a good deal. And if you end up buying something from the sale, do let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Plus