With AirPods 4, Apple’s AirPods Lineup Is Set to Get as Messy as Its iPad Lineup

The next AirPods lineup is expected to be Apple’s biggest launch yet. According to Mark Gurman, Apple suppliers will begin mass production of two new models of the fourth generation of AirPods starting in May. Based on this timeframe, the new AirPods 4 are expected to arrive in September or October.

Apple has already been rumored to bring several updates to its AirPods lineup, including two new models of its 4th generation earbuds. Now, the supply chain is gearing up for the fall launch. These two AirPods would mark the debut of a new two-tier lineup for the standard, non-Pro models.

Mark Gurman writes that Apple is aiming to manufacture between 20-25 million units of the 2024 AirPods lineup. Compared to the previous models, it seems the giant has higher launch plans for AirPods 4. The production will officially start in May, via partners GoerTek and Luxshare Precision. We can expect them to arrive alongside the iPhone 16 series in the fall.

AirPods Pro 2

After weaker sales of AirPods 3, Apple is planning to make some changes to make the new version an absolute hit. The new AirPods 4 models are expected to feature an updated design with a better fit, improved sound quality, and a USB-C charging case. Gurman said the higher-end model will also boast active noise cancellation and a speaker in the charging case for Find My tracking.

The two models are codenamed B768E and B768M, where ‘E’ refers to “entry” and ‘M’ to “mid-tier” options. With the two AirPods 4 models, Apple plans to discontinue its second-generation and the third-generation AirPods simultaneously.

With the new models, there will be a total of four AirPods models in the lineup – AirPods 4, AirPods 4 Mid-tier, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), and AirPods Max. The “mid-tier” option is expected to borrow some ‘Pro-ness’ from the AirPods Pro. It will stand somewhere between the entry-level AirPods and high-end AirPods Pro. The mid-tier model will be a useful addition for users who wish to enjoy ANC and other features without having to splurge on the Pro models.

Well, this was about the non-Pro models. Coming to the Pro models, Gurman does not expect the new AirPods Pro until 2025. That said, the current AirPods Pro models are likely to get a new hearing aid mode with iOS 18. Also, AirPods may gain a hearing test feature.