One of the top new features of Windows 11 is the revamped Start menu. While most users like the centered alignment and clutter-free design, some of them are not liking the change. There was an option to bring back Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11, but that’s no longer possible in new builds. So if you are someone who doesn’t like the new Windows 11 Start menu and prefers the classic Start menu instead, this new app from Stardock is just what you are looking for.

Get Back the Classic Start Menu in Windows 11

Popular desktop utility software maker Stardock has released the beta version of their new app titled Start11. It aims to bring the classic Start menu experience to Windows 11.

The first beta of Start11 works with Windows 11 and Windows 10. It supports switching the Start menu to the left and has a configuration interface to help users customize the tool.

“This first beta is designed to regain some of the lost functionality in the current Windows 11 Start menu,” said Brad Wardell, Stardock CEO. “We have a lot of exciting new features planned to make the Start menu not just more accessible but also more useful to companies and power users.”

Wardell also clarifies that Start11 will support future Start menu designs. Moreover, the app will also support new Start menu ideas, including pages, tabs, and other minimalistic features. Check some iterations of Start11 below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you are interested in changing the Start Menu design in windows 11, you can buy Start11 beta right now at $4.99 or Rs. 462.99. Beta testers will be automatically upgraded to the stable release with no additional cost. If you have purchased other Start menu customization tools like Start8 or Start10, you can purchase Start11 at a discounted price.

Buy Start11 ($4.99)