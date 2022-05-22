Apex Legends Mobile Become the Most Downloaded Game on iOS: Report

Following the popularity of its PC and console version, EA and Respawn, after rigorous testing and delayed soft launches, finally brought its uber-popular Apex Legends title on mobile platforms with a mobile-exclusive legend Fade. And right after its recent global release on May 17, the title reportedly went on to become the most downloaded mobile game on iOS in 60 countries. Check out the details below to right now to find out more.

Apex Legends Mobile Surpasses BGMI Too

According to a recent report by Pocket Gamer, citing an initial screenshot by the digital research firm Sensor Tower, Apex Legends has become the most downloaded game on the Apple App Store in 60 countries, including Germany, Japan, the US, the UK, and India. You can check out the screenshot below that shows the title at the top of the “Top Free Games” list in India on the App Store.

EA and Respawn have been hyping their Apex Legends Mobile title for quite a long time. During its pre-registration phase, the title received over 15 million pre-registrations worldwide. And now, following its official release, the title successfully dethroned Krafton’s massively popular mobile battle royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the App Store to become the top free-to-play title on iOS. The report also suggests that Apex Legends Mobile entered the top 10 most downloaded iPhone games in 89 countries.

So, as you can imagine, Apex Legends Mobile has gained a similar level of popularity as its PC and console versions. Although it is worth mentioning that the mobile version does not support cross-play with either of the two. Nonetheless, the game delivers the same fast-paced, high-adrenaline battle royale experience with unique characters and abilities as its PC and console counterparts. You can check out our in-depth story on the title to learn everything about it. You can also check out our Apex Legends Mobile character guide and gun guide to know everything about them.

So, have you tried the new Apex Legends Mobile title on your Android or iOS device? If not, you can check out the title and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.