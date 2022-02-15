Android App Download Progress Will Now Appear on the Home Screen Similar to iOS

Google Play Store is adding a small yet useful change to the way app install progress can be viewed on your Android device. It can now be seen on the Android phone’s home screen for users to easily get an idea of how long it will take an app to get downloaded. To recall, this feature was being tested initially as part of Android 12 beta. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Now See Android App Install Progress on the Home Screen

From now on, whenever a user clicks on the Install option to download an app from the Google Play Store, its download progress will now appear on the home screen. Users will be able to see a black and white version of an app’s icon with a progress ring, along with the downloading status.

Once the app is ready to install, the downloading status will change to installing, and a few seconds later it will be installed. This feature is similar to how an app on iOS is downloaded.

The feature will allow users to easily see how long an app will take to download right from the home screen instead of going through the process of heading to the Google Play Store and going through menus and sub-menus. That said, users can always head to the Play Store app to stop the download process if needed. Since when is there a progress meter inside an icon on the Pixel Launcher home screen while installing an app through the Play Store?



Previously, I'm pretty sure the app icon was only automatically placed after the app was fully downloaded. Now it's placed instantly.



A12 stable pic.twitter.com/zOsO8l28Cb — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) February 15, 2022

It is further revealed that this new change will be applicable for new app downloads and not for the existing apps’ updates. While Google Play Store can only download one app at a time, it can still show multiple apps to download on the home screen, which will be downloaded when their time comes.

It is suggested that the new feature has started rolling out to Android devices (both Pixel and non-Pixel) running Android 11 and above. We looked into this but couldn’t see the feature in action on our devices. Hence, there are chances that it might reach users eventually. Do let us know if you are able to access it in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: Artem Russakovskii/Twitter