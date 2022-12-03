Android 13 for TV Is Here with Improved Accessibility

Google has released the next-gen Android 13 for TV after introducing its beta version back in May. The new version of OS for smart TVs brings in some performance and accessibility improvements and most of these changes work in the background. Have a look at the details below.

Android TV 13: What’s New?

Android TV 13 gets the ability for users to change the default refresh rate and resolution on compatible HDMI source devices for an improved visual experience.

It also introduces new APIs for developers to bring an enhanced TV experience for users. There’s the new AudioManager API, which will let supported apps track the audio attribute of the connected audio device and set the optimal format before starting playback.

The InputDevice API enables different keyboard layouts. Plus there are some new accessibility features like updated user controls for Assistant microphone access, and new audio description preference settings in apps. HDMI source devices have been improved to save power when the HDMI state changes. Plus, there are new languages for HDMI source devices.

Additional Android TV 13 details include Tuner HAL 2.0 with performance optimizations, twin tuner, and ISDB-T Multi-Layer support.

Android 13 for TV is now available for both ADT-3 and the Android TV emulator, and if you are interested, you can download the update from over here. It is expected to reach more Android TV/Google TV devices soon. To recall, Android TV 12 started rolling out last year. We will keep you posted on the details, so, stay tuned.