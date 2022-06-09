Android 13 Beta 3 Is Now out with ‘Platform Stability’

Android 13’s Beta 3 is now out and this iteration takes it to the new milestone, which is Platform Stability. This means that Android 13 is close to being polished, thus, taking us to the final stage before the stable Android 13 releases.

Android 13 Beta 3 Released

Platform Stability for Android 13 ensures that all app-facing behaviors and APIs, including the official API Level 33 SDK, and NDK APIs are now final. Hence, developers can release their compatible updates without much hesitation. However, this update doesn’t bring in new features as one would have thought.

Android 13’s third Beta also allows app developers to do all the final compatibility testing for their apps. Google has enlisted a number of parameters developers should consider while conducting these tests. You can have a look at the details over here.

Beta 3 also brings a few improvements and fixes for users as well. This includes copy-paste improvements and fixes for the issue that caused a green tint on the display when a supported phone was unlocked with a fingerprint scanner while Always-on-Display is enabled. It also fixes the issue, which causes the Pixel Launcher to crash on Pixel devices while swiping on the all apps search result page.

Android 13 Beta 3 is now available and those who have already signed up for Android 13, will get the update as an OTA. Those who want to enroll now can head over here.

Google will most likely release another beta update, sometime in July before it officially releases Android 13 in a few months. The stable Android 13 update is expected later this year. For those who don’t know, Android 13 doesn’t bring in major features this time. But, aims on improving the overall experience with new notification permissions, photo picker, per-app language support, and more. Various privacy and security features are also added. You can check out our story on top Android 13 features for a better idea.