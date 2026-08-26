Ananta Release Date Announced, Coming Free-to-Play in 2027

Ananta will be released on January 15, 2027. The announcement was made at Gamescom ONL 2026, along with a new 3-minute trailer. It has also been confirmed that Ananta will be a free-to-play game, so anyone who couldn’t pre-order GTA 6 can now play Ananta instead.

For anyone unfamiliar with Ananta, it is basically touted as the gacha GTA. From gacha-style anime characters to GTA-style open-world gameplay, Ananta looks to be multiple things at the same time. The game lets you change characters like GTA 5, or even has web-swinging mechanics like Spider-Man.

The new trailer reveals multiple new characters, more about the game’s main story, and more goofy shenanigans. The game will follow the story of a male character who has to go viral to build up ACD. The trailer also revealed flying cars, something it didn’t reveal before.

On top of all that, Ananta lets you attack any NPCs you want, steal cars to ride around, and much more. Many of these features are also available in Neverness to Everness, but Ananta won’t have a gacha system for characters.

The game is also said to follow a traditional single-player storyline. However, as the game has been confirmed to be free-to-play, we can expect some in-game monetization. Previous reports mentioned that Ananta would sell cosmetics and cars rather than characters, which is still a better option for most players.

Anyone who enjoys goofy games should definitely check out Ananta on release. The game genuinely looks fun to play, and since it’s free, it won’t cost anything to try out. I personally cannot wait to get my hands on the game and continue the goofy shenanigans.

So, what’s your take on Ananta’s release date and free-to-play status? Are you willing to try it out? Tell us in the comment section below.