Ananta Confirms It Will Have No Character Gacha in Game-Changing Monetization Plans

Netease’s new “anime GTA” game, Ananta, has been turning heads in the gaming community since its official trailer dropped yesterday. The game shows a diverse cast of characters set in a world that looks straight out of GTA or Yakuza. Due to the game’s character dependency and anime-style look, gamers expected Ananta to be another gacha game. However, developer Naked Rain Games has revealed that the assumption is not exactly correct. The developers have revealed that Ananta will have no character gacha, alongside revealing the game’s monetization plans.

Ananta Will Let Players Unlock All Characters for Free

In an interview with Famitsu, the developers revealed that Ananta won’t have any character gacha mechanics. The game will only monetize cosmetics, including dresses, wearables, cars, homes, and more. This comes as a major surprise to Gacha players, as no one expected Ananta not to have a character gacha.

Image Credit: Naked Rain (via YouTube/MugenOfficial)

With the game featuring a gorgeous cast of characters, alongside a character switch mechanic straight out of GTA 5, this is a fantastic decision from the developers. This will also open Ananta to a larger audience than keeping it limited to Genshin or HSR players. With the new Ananta gameplay trailer grabbing everyone’s attention, this is sure to add more hype for the game’s release.

Recently, Duet Abyss Night also announced that they are removing all character gacha mechanics from their game before release. With Ananta following suit, is it going to be the new standard for Gacha games? I personally love this new initiative. Now, players can enjoy the game’s mechanics without constantly worrying about the need to obtain characters by spending money.

Although too much aggressive monetization for cosmetics can also be a major issue, it doesn’t come close to blocking game mechanics behind paywalls. Tying monetization to non-mechanical aspects of a game is the first way to gain their trust.

What is your opinion on Ananta skipping character gacha mechanics? Let us know in the comments section below.