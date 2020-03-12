Amazon has added a new Voice button powered by virtual assistant Alexa to its shopping app in India. The feature lets you use voice commands to perform various tasks including search, reorder, order tracking, and the ability to add a product to your shopping cart.

Getting started with the new Speak to Shop feature is quite simple. All you have to do is tap on the Voice button present in the top right corner of the Amazon India app beside the shopping cart. The feature will request audio permissions. Grant it and tap on the button again to perform voice searches powered by Alexa.

It is worth noting that the feature does not support the Alexa wake word just yet. That is, you will have to manually tap on the Voice button every time you want to use the feature and simply saying the word “Alexa” will not trigger the feature.

You can place an order from the app using voice commands in two steps. Firstly, you’ll have to add the product to the cart using the “Add (product name) to cart” command. After that, you may use the command “Checkout” followed by the product name to place the order. Do note that the order will be placed with “Cash on Delivery” as the payment option. Voice commands are limited to English at this moment but it is expected to be expanded to regional languages in the future.

The feature is available for both Amazon Prime and non-Prime customers in the country. If you don’t see the voice button, make sure your Amazon app is updated to the latest version available on the Google Play Store. There is no word on the availability of the feature on iOS so far.