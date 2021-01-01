The smart TV market in India witnessed a massive boom in 2020. Xiaomi continued to hold its pole position but saw new competitors enter the market. Realme, OnePlus, and even Nokia made huge strides in the budget smart TV segment in India. And now, the American e-commerce giant, Amazon, wants a piece of the pie as well. It has launched two 4K Fire TV-enabled smart TVs under its AmazonBasics brand in the country today.

Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Smart TV: Specifications

The AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K LED Smart TV comes in two sizes, i.e 50-inch and 55-inch. Both the variants feature a 4K Ultra HD LED display with a 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The bezels are not too shabby and pretty minimal, in line with modern times.

The panel also supports HDR10, along with HLG and Dolby Vision technology. On the product page, Amazon also talks about advanced picture processing for an enhanced viewing experience. It enables dynamic contrast, backlight and MPEG noise reduction, and more features on this smart TV.

This AmazonBasics smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz, coupled with a 9th-Gen Amlogic Imaging Engine. The listing does not reveal the RAM and storage details. You also have 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support onboard. Since this is an Amazon-branded TV, it runs the company’s Fire TV OS (a fork of Android TV).

Fire TV OS supports Alexa voice controls, accessible via the microphone button on the remote, along with access to more than 5000+ apps via the Fire OS Store. You can obviously stream your favorite content using OTT apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. The TV also comes integrated with a DTH Set-Top Box to switch between TV channels and OTT apps with just a click.

As for connectivity, the AmazonBasics smart TV supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (does not mention whether it has 5GHz support), and an assortment of ports. You have 3x HDMI, 1x USB-A 3.0, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x optical, and 1x 3.5mm headphone jack on the rear.

Price and Availability

The 50-inch AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart TV is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. The bigger 55-inch 4K smart TV will require you to spend Rs. 34,999. It is now up for sale on Amazon India and comes with free installation.

Amazon is entering an uber-competitive market. It is one that’s flooded with a myriad of options from Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Vu, and more. It has kicked off this journey with two 4K models and is teasing three more models on its landing page. Amazon will launch a 32-inch HD Ready, a 43-inch Full-HD, and a 43-inch 4K smart TV in the next few months.

Buy AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K smart TV (starts at Rs. 29,999)