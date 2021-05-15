Amazon Prime is one of the few subscriptions I’m sure most people use. Not only does it offer free and faster deliveries, it also includes Prime Music and Prime Video subscriptions in India, both of which are really good services in their own rights. Today, Amazon is making a change to its Prime subscriptions in India however, and will no longer offer one-month subscriptions for Prime.

The change has been forced due to a recent RBI mandate regarding recurring payments. The new mandate requires banks and financial institutions to implement an additional factor of authentication for such payments.

Amazon has highlighted the change in its updated support page. Meanwhile, the company has not been allowing new sign-ups for the Prime trial since April 27. As of this moment, if you’re looking to get a Prime subscription, you will have to choose either a three month plan, or an annual subscription. These are priced at Rs. 329 and Rs. 999 respectively.

“[…] we have temporarily discontinued: (i) new member sign-ups for Amazon Prime Free Trial and (ii) new member sign-ups for Monthly Prime Membership until further notice. You can continue enjoying Prime membership benefits by renewing / signing up for the Three Month or Annual Prime Membership” reads the updated support page from Amazon.

For those unaware, the Reserve Bank of India had announced the new framework back in 2019. However, the deadline for implementation of the same was extended to September 30, 2021. The initial limit for transactions was also set at Rs. 2,000, but was later revised to include transactions up to Rs. 5,000 instead.