Amazon India has today launched a new ‘Advantage No cost EMI’ scheme for Prime members. Through this scheme, the e-commerce giant has expanded the tenure for paying the smartphone’s price via EMI. The scheme, which requires Amazon Prime subscription, is available for customers using HDFC bank’s debit and credit card EMI payment options.

You might be wondering that you could already use no-cost EMI on Amazon, so what’s so special about this one? The new scheme brings the flexibility to pay the EMI over a longer period, with no interest charges. While this technically results in a 50 percent savings on monthly EMI, you will be paying the full amount. The only difference is that it will be less of a burden on you on a month-by-month basis. Take a look at the image below for a comparison of no-cost EMI for Prime and non-Prime members.

You can avail Amazon’s Advantage no-cost EMI on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Oppo. However, not all phones have the same duration. You’ll find the iPhone 12 series in 9 month EMI option, while Oppo phones dominate the 12-month window. You can check out the entire list of smartphones part of the program from here.

How to Avail Amazon’s Advantage no-cost EMI

To utilize this program, click EMI options on a product’s page. Once you’re here, check the ‘View only ‘No Cost EMI’ options’ box for filtering in options that offer no-cost EMI. You can now choose the tenure that suits your budget and proceed to checkout.

For those looking for a demonstration, here’s the no-cost option I got for the 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini without logging in to my Amazon account:

And here’s what I got on my Amazon account that has a Prime subscription. As you can see below, there’s a new 9 month EMI option for checking out the same handset. You can choose the option that you need based on the installment amount you’re comfortable with.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon’s Advantage no-cost EMI is limited to HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI at the moment. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, you can join at Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year.