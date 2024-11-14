Amazon Haul Is a New $20 or Less Store That’s Here to Rival Temu and Shein

While Amazon is the defacto online shopping destination for most, apps like Temu and Shein have been on the rise lately due to their extremely low pricing on a range of products like fashion, home, and electronics. That is why the American e-commerce giant is set to debut a new platform called Amazon Haul to capture the market in the sub-$2- price segment and compete against these apps.

Haul will be part of the Amazon app but it will be a mobile-only experience. Users can navigate to the Haul section within the app. Here, they can find products from a variety of different categories that are priced less than $20, usually ranging around $10 or even less. This pricing is similar to that we have seen on Temu and Shein.

Image Credit: Amazon

That’s not where the similarities end, though. Amazon is claiming delivery within a week or two, which suggests that it is also outsourcing these products from Chinese markets like the other two apps. You can claim free delivery on your purchases if your order value is more than $25. Orders that are less than that will incur a $3.99 shipping charge.

However, where Amazon takes the lead by offering its A to Z guarantee on all products you purchase on Haul, and you can claim free returns on products above $3 or more within 15 days of delivery. This rectifies a major issue with Temu and Shien that consumers often face where the product doesn’t come out as described in the listing, and claiming returns is a huge hassle.

Now that Amazon has entered the chat, I am sure that many will slowly but surely migrate over to Haul. To further encourage large orders, Haul is offering a 5% discount on orders above $50 and 10% on orders of $75 or more. It will be interesting to see how this new strategy by Amazon pans out and whether it will receive a warm welcome from its consumers.

But what are your thoughts about it? Would you prefer using Haul over Temu and Shein or continue using these apps? Let us know in the comments below.