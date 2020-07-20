Being stuck at home during a pandemic isn’t the best feeling in the world. However, it does mean you get more time to play games. Personally, I’ve been alternating between PUBG Mobile, PS 4, and the Nintendo Switch these days. I also had a brief stint with gaming on a PC, but that didn’t last long. However, if you are looking to get a new console, upgrade your GPU, or buy some new games, Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days sale is almost here.

The e-commerce giant will be holding the sale starting at midnight tonight, and there are a bunch of impressive deals lined up. You can get up to 50% off products like gaming laptops, consoles, and TVs. There are also No cost EMI options, and additional discounts for ICICI bank customers. If you make a purchase using an ICICI Bank debit or credit card, you can get an instant 5% or 10% discount. Moreover, there’s an additional Rs. 1,500 off for purchases above Rs. 8,000.

During the sale, you will be able to get gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion Y540 and Acer Nitro 7 at big discounts. The PlayStation 4 console will also be discounted, and you will also be able to get it bundled with big-name games like Days Gone, and GTA 5.

If you’re a PC gamer, you can get deals on new GPUs including the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660 GPUs for anyone looking to upgrade their old PC build with some new graphics horsepower.

We will be adding deals that we discover on our website once the sale starts, so make sure you check back often to get the best deals during Amazon’s Grand Gaming Days sale. The Grand Gaming Days sale will start from midnight tonight and will run until July 23, 2020.