Amazon, the online retailing company recently introduced its climate-friendly program, so that customers can select from a range of sustainable products. This initiative is a step forward in trying to reduce their carbon footprint. This includes more than 25,000 products ranging from groceries, household items to electronics, and apparel.

Now, when you shop on Amazon’s website, you will see a new “climate pledge friendly” badge on eligible sustainable products. This badge is also present on the product page, from where you can learn more about the certification that makes the product “climate pledge friendly”.

You can browse the current “climate pledge friendly” product categories from here.

“With 18 external certification programs and our own compact by design certification we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations,” Jeff Bezos said.

Well, as we know that this pandemic only accelerated the company’s operations all over the world as now the world really needs everything at their doorstep. So it does make a lot of sense for them to be investing so much in an environmental program.

Earlier this year, we saw Bezos pledge a whopping $10 billion to fight global climate change. Following this announcement, in June, Amazon introduced its 2 billion dollar climate change fund with which they plan to invest in technologies that can help them manage the environmental repercussions.

Amazon also announced its new label which will distinguish the sustainable products from the regular items. The Washington-based industry giant’s major goal in this arena is to make the company net zero carbon by 2040 which is definitely noteworthy.

During an event that took place on Thursday, Amazon launched an energy dashboard, which will help the consumers to keep a track on the energy consumption of their Echo and Alexa enabled devices. Alexa will also be able to guide them using this information to help them stay environmentally conscious.

Dave Limp, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of devices and services said “Amazon is building new wind and solar farms to match the electricity used by the echo devices so the company can put the same amount of clean energy back into the grid that being used by the devices themselves”.