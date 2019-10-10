After launching the incredibly Apple Watch-like Amazfit GTS in China back in August, Huami is gearing up to launch the watch in India in partnership with Amazon.

The Amazfit GTS comes with a 1.65-inch Super Retina Grade AMOLED screen, a custom modular dial, metal body, and 14 days of battery life — all of which sounds really impressive. It can track 12 different kinds of activities, and even has a PPG Bio-tracking optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and up to 5ATM water resistance — which is about 50 metres.

Here are the complete specs for the Amazfit GTS:

Display 1.65-inch AMOLED;

341ppi Activity Tracking 12 Sport Mode tracking, Activity, and Sleep Tracking Sensors Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, 6-Axis Accelerometer , 3 Axis Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor Water Resistance 5ATM (~50m) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0;

GPS+GLONASS;

Supports Android 5.0+ or iOS 10 above Battery 220mAh;

14-days battery life

The Amazfit GTS comes in two colours — Black, and Grey with 6 different coloured bands. While we don’t yet know the Indian pricing for the watch, it was launched in China at 889 Yuan, which is around Rs. 9,000 so we can expect it to be priced somewhere in that ballpark.