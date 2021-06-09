In the wake of the Coronavirus-led pandemic, many have opted to adopt a digital life. As a result, online scams have seen a gradual increase over the past year. Scammers continue to try and steal sensitive user information such as payment details in the name of KYC verification. Due to this, telecom operators, including VI (Vodafone Idea) and Airtel, have sent out warning messages to customers to help avoid such financial scams.

Recently, many Airtel, Vodafone, and even Jio users have received spam messages, asking them to verify their KYC details. The messages also include a phone number on which the users need to call to verify their details. And well, a failure to do so will lead to a shut down of their mobile accounts.

Now, although these messages come with dangerous warnings to lure unknown users to click a link or call a number, one can easily spot a scam message by its looks. Most of these messages are sent from unknown numbers that do not relate to the telecom giants in any way. That is the first sign of a scam message. Secondly, the scam messages are poorly written and usually contain several spelling mistakes.

Citing the rise of these kinds of spam messages in the wild, Airtel has started sending out warning messages to users. “Airtel never asks you to share your eKYC details/ Aadhaar number, download any app, call from any mobile number for verification of your Airtel number, or any SMS that your SIM has expired. Please stay alert of such calls/ SMS as these can result in financial frauds,” reads Airtel’s message.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also sending out messages to notify users that it does not issue a NOC for installing towers. So, if anyone approaches you to sign a letter for the same, avoid that person and, more importantly, make sure to not reveal much information about yourself.

Hence, in the future, if you receive an SMS along with a phone number or a link, asking you to verify your KYC details, check for these signs first before doing anything. If you get the slightest hint that it is a scam message, delete it from your device right away.