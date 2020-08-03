Have you ever had a picture in which you look golden but in the background, there is some creep staring at you? Well, with the help of this AI-powered website, you can remove the background of any image in no time.

Built by a developer and an entrepreneur, Deep Sircar, Slazzer is a tool that uses an AI algorithm to remove backgrounds of images in just 5 seconds. As per the creator, Sircar and his team worked on the tool for about a year before listing it on Producthunt.

So, according to the creator of the tool, he and his team started working on the project after realizing how difficult it can get for a layman to remove backgrounds of images using advanced software like Photoshop. So, with the aim to make the task easier for “anyone with a ZERO skillset”, Sircar created Slazzer.

Here’s How You Can Remove Background From Images

Now, I tried out the tool to remove the background of one of my images and it works just as advertised. So, if you want to try it on one of your pictures, follow the steps below:

go to Slazzer.com . Open any web browser on your PC and

Here, you will find a box with an “upload” button. Click the button to choose your preferred picture from your computer or simply drag and drop your picture inside the box to upload it.

Now, as soon as you upload your picture, the tool starts working on it .

It takes about 3-5 seconds for the whole process and after it spits out the result, you can click the “Download” button to save the background-less picture on your PC.

Earlier this year, we saw a similar tool integrated within the eBay mobile app to help sellers improve their listings. However, with Slazzer, you do not need an app to remove the backgrounds. And I am happy to report that it works just fine.