AGON Introduces Porsche Edition Gaming Monitor In India

AGON by AOC has partnered with Porsche to unveil the ‘world’s first‘ official Porsche edition gaming monitor in India. The collaboration can mean a treat for gaming enthusiasts and Automobile fans alike. The monitor packs features like a 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Porsche-inspired design language, and much more. Keep reading for more details.

AOC AGON Pro PD32M: Specs and Features

The special edition AGON gaming monitor features a sandblasted aluminum cast chassis and stand. The design is representative of the aerodynamics of a Porsche 911 Turbo S. The AGON logo is etched onto the connecting baseplate of the stand. There is also the AGON and Porsche branding at the back. At the bottom half, several easy-to-reach cavities house the plethora of connectors for the monitor. The top and the two sides of the monitor are covered with customizable RGB strip lighting along with aggressive effects on the cooling vents.

It comes with a 31.5-inch 4K IPS Mini-LED display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time. It offers a peak brightness of 1600 nits, with 1.7 billion color production accuracy with a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut. Additionally, the 4K panel is VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certified and has features like Adaptive Sync with FreeSync Premium, VRR, ShadowControl, and flicker-free mode to eliminate screen tears and stutters.

The PD32M monitor sports USB-C input ports that allow additional display input of up to 90W, depending on the HDR settings. There are 4 USB-C 3.2 ports to connect various peripherals like keyboard, mouse, control puck, and much more. It also supports DisplayPort 1.4. The monitor offers a dedicated KVM Switch to easily transition between gaming mode and work mode while maintaining the same keyboard and mouse mapping. At a maximum of UHD 60Hz, the monitor is capable to project both modes in Picture-in-Picture mode.

Additional features include custom power on/off sounds, dual 8W speakers with DTS, RGB Light FX Sync functionality, and much more.

Price and Availability

AOC’s AGON Pro PD32M monitor is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 2,34,990. It is being sold in India exclusively via Amazon.

Buy AGON Pro PD32M via Amazon