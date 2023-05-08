AGON Introduces League of Legends Edition Monitor in India

AGON by AOC has partnered with Riot Games to unveil the ‘world’s first‘ official League of Legends edition gaming monitor in India. The collaboration can mean a treat for gaming enthusiasts and League of Legends fans alike. The monitor packs features like a QHD display with a 170Hz refresh rate, a League of Legends mode, and much more. Continue reading below to know more.

AGON PRO AG275QXL: Specs and Features

The special edition gaming monitor packs a 27-inch IPS display with QHD resolution, a 170Hz refresh rate, and 1ms Pixel Response Rate. The monitor comes with Adaptive Sync with FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tears and stutters. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, with ShadowControl, and flicker-free mode for an immersive visual experience while long gaming sessions.

The chassis, stand, and base plate of the monitor are molded to represent the design language of the ‘Hextech‘ technology that is represented within the world of League of Legends of Runeterra. There is RGB lighting for the back panel as well as for the base plate of the monitor, with an intricate gold stripe pattern throughout.

The AGON Pro monitor syncs with the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) feature of League of Legends, with responses in tune with MOBA events. even the on-screen display and the boot-up screen reflect the MOBA-style design language.

To accommodate both casual gamers and aspiring e-sports players, the AGON Pro comes with an external QuickSwitch Remote customized in the League of Legends black and gold. The external remote can allow gamers to conveniently switch between different game modes and adjust gaming features with ease. The monitor also comes with custom power on/off sounds, the LoL Signature OSD, and Light FX Sync functionality.

Price and Availability

AON’s AGON PRO AG275QXL monitor will be available in the Indian market from May 2023. There’s no word on the pricing, though. We expect to gain more insight into the same in the coming weeks.