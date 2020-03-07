In the wake of the spreading Coronavirus in the country a lot of companies are asking its employees to opt for remote work instead of coming in to work everyday. Now, in a step meant to facilitate work from home for its customers, Indian ISP ACT Fibernet is offering its users a free upgrade to 300Mbps speeds on its fiber broadband for the month of March, 2020.

The company made the announcement via an email which said “We realise that many of our customers are opting for lesser travel and increased work from home due to prevailing Coronavirus situation. […] To strengthen your work from home experience we will be upgrading your home internet speeds to 300Mbps and provided you with unlimited FUP for the month of March 2020 — at no extra cost.”

If you’re an ACT user you can avail the offer by launching the ACT Fibernet app on your smartphone, and tapping on the banner that shows up in the app. You will receive a confirmation that your internet speeds have been upgraded and that you have an unlimited FUP for the month of March 2020.

It’s nice to see internet providers taking steps to help users continue working from home with faster internet speeds and no data caps, and hopefully more companies will follow in the footsteps of ACT soon.