5G Smartphone Sales Surpassed 4G for the First Time in January 2022: Report

5G smartphones became the buzz of the town last yea,r and it seems like the buzz finally paid off. A recent report by Counterpoint Research reveals that 5G smartphone sales surpassed the sales of 4G ones in January 2022 globally for the first time ever. It has been revealed that the global 5G smartphone sales accounted for 50%, which is more than the sales of 4G phones. Here are the details.

iPhone 12 Was a Prominent Name in This!

The report reveals that North America and Western Europe recorded 73% and 76% 5G smartphone sales, respectively. The one prominent name in the growth of the 5G phones sector is the iPhone 12, which was the first iPhone to come with 5G support. These regions are expected to further contribute to the growing number of 5G phone sales in the future.

China saw the highest 5G penetration globally with a share of 84% in January 2022. The reason for this shift is stated to be “The push for 5G from Chinese telecom operators, combined with the readiness of OEMs to supply competitively priced 5G smartphones to consumers.“

This success also involves the introduction of affordable 5G smartphones with budget MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets. These phones contributed to one-fifth of the 5G sales in January.

The report reads, “Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America are the next focus areas for OEMs to increase 5G penetration. 5G models in the sub-$150 price segment are the sweet spot for these regions, which are currently dominated by 4G.“

Phones like the ones offered by Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and even Poco have equally tasted this success. While 5G phones are selling like hotcakes, it still is surprising given that 5G is yet to arrive in India. We are awaiting that to happen in India by the end of this year or 2023 and can expect the 5G phone sales to shoot up further.

What are your thoughts on the findings by Counterpoint? Are you also inclined towards buying a 5G smartphone? Let share your thoughts in the comments below!

Featured Image: Representation of iPhone 12